BEHEMOTH Frontman ADAM "NERGAL" DARSKI - First Video Teaser For Upcoming "Adam The Apostate" Documentary Streaming

Artax Film has launched the first video teaser for Adam The Apostate, the upcoming documentary on Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, tentatively due this fall. Watch the clip below.

A brief description of the documentary: "Rising from his humble beginnings in Cold-war Poland to global fame with his band Behemoth, striving for musical excellence throughout the ignominies of life-threatening illness and dubious legal battles, it is safe to say Adam "Nergal" Darski has many faces, the sum of which defies categorization."