November 15, 2018, an hour ago

BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL - "I'm Just Trying To Stay Free And Independent In This World Full Of Slavery"; Audio

On the new episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl interviews Adam “Nergal” Darski of Behemoth and Scott Hedrick of Skeletonwitch. Mark also speaks with co-host John “Ostronomy” Ostrosky about his friendship with the late Todd Youth. Listen to the episode using the Art 19 below.

Behemoth recently unleashed their new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe).

A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.

Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be ordered here.

I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting:

"Solve"
"Wolves ov Siberia"
"God = Dog"
"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica"
"Bartzabel"
"If Crucifixion Was Not Enough..."
"Angelvs XIII"
"Sabbath Mater"
"Havohej Pantocrator"
"Rom 5:8"
"We Are the Next 1000 Years"
"Coagvla"

"Bartzabel" video:

"Wolves ov Siberia" video:

"God = Dog" video:

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Behemoth lineup:

Nergal - vocals & guitars
Orion - bass & vocals
Inferno - drums & percussion



