BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL - "I'm Just Trying To Stay Free And Independent In This World Full Of Slavery"; Audio
November 15, 2018, an hour ago
On the new episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl interviews Adam “Nergal” Darski of Behemoth and Scott Hedrick of Skeletonwitch. Mark also speaks with co-host John “Ostronomy” Ostrosky about his friendship with the late Todd Youth. Listen to the episode using the Art 19 below.
Behemoth recently unleashed their new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe).
A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.
Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be ordered here.
I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting:
"Solve"
"Wolves ov Siberia"
"God = Dog"
"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica"
"Bartzabel"
"If Crucifixion Was Not Enough..."
"Angelvs XIII"
"Sabbath Mater"
"Havohej Pantocrator"
"Rom 5:8"
"We Are the Next 1000 Years"
"Coagvla"
"Bartzabel" video:
"Wolves ov Siberia" video:
"God = Dog" video:
Behemoth lineup:
Nergal - vocals & guitars
Orion - bass & vocals
Inferno - drums & percussion