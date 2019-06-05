BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Joins SLAYER On Stage In Poland For "Evil Has No Boundaries"; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On June 4th, Slayer peformed at Arena Gliwice in Gliwice, Poland. They were joined by Behemoth frontman Nergal for "Evil Has No Boundaries". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Slayer will perform their last-ever show in Chile at the 2019 edition of the Santiago Gets Louder festival, taking place October 6th at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago. Also confirmed for the festival are Megadeth, Anthrax, and Chile's Pentagram.

Tickets go on sale today (June 5th). For further details, head to santiagogetslouder.cl.