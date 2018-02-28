BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Narrates Apocalipsis: Harry At The End Of The World Point-And-Click Adventure Game; Video Trailers Streaming

Featuring narration from Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, Apocalipsis: Harry At The End Of The World is a traditional point-and-click adventure game, in the vain of Samorost and Machinarium, where solving puzzles comes with a sense of discovery and accomplishment. This tried and true gameplay style is a perfect match for a story about heartbreak, redemption and, quite literally, the end of the world.

In Apocalipsis you play as Harry, for whom the loss of his beloved was the end of his world. Now he has to venture out into the strange, unwelcoming lands to get her back. On his journey he will meet fantastical creatures, straight from the minds of artists from the 15th century Europe, and ultimately conquer his own, personal demons.

Apocalipsis shares with the Middle Ages its artstyle and the game’s world itself is inspired by Book of Revelation and steeped in medieval philosophy and beliefs, with the story taking cues from Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy”.

Every location and character in Apocalipsis was inspired by classical woodcuts by 15th and 16th century artists such as Hans Holbein, Michael Wolgemut, and Albrecht Dürer. This pairing of medieval art and philosophy with video games creates something unique, like you’ve never seen before.

