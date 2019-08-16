BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL's Live Rig Rundown - "I Like My Guitars As I Like My Cars And Bikes; All Matte Black"

Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski is featured in a new Music Radar live rig rundown. An excerpt is available below.

ESP LTD Nergal-6

“These are production models. My (ESP) custom Nergal-6 is in the US and we have two different rigs for both continents. With the shape I felt like I needed a change, I’m not saying the V is immature as it’s a classic heavy metal shape but the music became more classic- sounding, more rock-friendly and bluesy so I just decided to go for more of a classy look. It’s still evil as fuck. I like my guitars as I like my cars and bikes; all matte black. This is my colour of choice and I love it. It plays great and it looks great - I really pay attention to aesthetics.

The first two weeks (after switching from a V) were pretty painful, honestly. Your wrist is in a different angle and position so it took me a while for my wrist to get used to the new angle and I actually felt pain for the first couple of weeks when playing. It wasn’t a smooth transition but it’s fine now.

I’m using Richter straps too - they’re my custom straps and I love them. “The sigil on the inlay is the 18th or 19th alchemy sigil. And we took it and kind of redrew it and gave it our meaning. It’s our holy trinity sigil or the flame of illumination - they’re the names I came up with. There’s three swords pointing down, they represent the three elements of the band - it’s Orion (bass), me and Inferno (drums). The flame just grows upwards and is craving for illumination; for knowledge.”

Check out the complete rundown here.

Behemoth are on the road this summer with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow Tour. All dates are below. The band has shared the video for "Sabbath Mater" from their latest album, I Loved You At Your Darkest. Watch below.

"We bring you the new video for 'Sabbath Mater,'" the band said. "The energy and vibe was made for performance and that's exactly what we accomplished in the video. Oh, and some ungodly imagery - it is a Behemoth video after all. As always, we are fortunate to have the mighty Grupa 13 helping us to manifest our nefarious visions. Enjoy it and we'll see you very soon."

Behemoth will be selling a single-disc LP version of I Loved You At Your Darkest during the tour. All Behemoth summer 2019 tour dates are below.

I Loved You At Your Darkest is a crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades, and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema. It's Behemoth's most dynamic record yet - extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other release. Produced by the band itself, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children oof Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest is available here.

Tour dates (with Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira):

August

16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

September

1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Behemoth lineup:

Nergal - vocals + guitars

Orion - bass + vocals

Inferno - drums + percussion

Seth - live guitar