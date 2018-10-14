BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Talks New Album - "We Progressed, We Evolved; I Think ME AND THAT MAN Did That To Behemoth"

Behemoth leader Adam "Nergal" Darski recently guested on The Void With Christina podcast out of Australia with Christina Rowatt. They discuss Nergal's stage persona, his personal philosophy, Behemoth's new album and the message they try to convey, and Nergal's side project Me And That Man.

Behemoth have unleashed their new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe). In the new video below, Nergal performs a playthrough for the single "Bartzabel":

In another new video, Nergal unboxes his own LTD Signature Series guitar, the Nergal-6, and talks about some of the thoughts that went into its design. The Nergal-6 is available worldwide at authorized ESP dealers.