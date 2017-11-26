BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL To Reunite With Former Members On Stage At Upcoming Merry Christless Shows In Warsaw

On November 24th, Behemoth posted the following update on Facebook:

Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has been questioned by Polish authorities in the case of “The Republic Of The Unfaithful”, with the band’s t-shirt design accused of being disrespectful of Poland’s national coat of arms.

Nergal posted the following message on October 30th: "So here I go again. On my way to the prosecutors office in Gdansk to be questioned as a suspect in “The Republic Of The Unfaithful” case. Me and my partner in “crime” Maciek Manticore Gruszka is showing up too. Several individuals have been already questioned including heraldists who have made their statement clear: THIS IS NOT A POLISH EMBLEM.

“Apparently it’s not nuff for the decision makers in the court. Are they looking for a scapegoat? Is this another attempt of the Polish government to convict Nergal and give an example for other artists? What’s the hidden message of those actions may I ask? "Do NOT fuck with us”? "Polish emblem as well as other religious symbols are meant to be untouchable”?, “art has its strict borders and thou shalt obey Nergal!”?

“Weird times, weird country, weird vibes… I do NOT feel safe and comfortable here I must admit but do I feel guilty? Fuck no. I worship the reason and I’m a massive fan of logic therefore it is OBVIOUS that the eagle that has NO crown can NOT be a Polish emblem. Period.

“Sadly we have stopped selling shirts with this motive (but hey, it’s ALREADY the best selling shirt in our catalogue! huurraaay!) but what we are gonna do with fans who have tattooed “The Republic Of The Unfaithful” on their back? Shall we arrest them? Peel the skin off? Cover it up? These rhetorical questions I’m gonna leave unanswered here and go to do what I do best: piss stupid people off with sincere and honest art and I shall NEVER give up on my freedom to do so. "Do what Thou wilt shall be the whole of the law”! Enjoy your day folks!"

Meahwhile, Behemoth’s official Facebook page has been updated with the following: “We have an important announcement. Because of the ongoing criminal investigation we have a request of NOT putting on our profile ANY materials related to the "Republic of the Unfaithful" ("Rzeczpospolita Niewierna") designs. We will have to remove such posts and ban people who will post it. Thank you.”

In a new post issued this morning, Nergal states: “When my friends ask me: what’s the alternative to the conservative, catholic driven nationalistic ruling party in Poland, I say: HE IS. Robert Biedroń. I deeply hope one day this gentleman will take over the power in this country and raise people from their knees. Before the political shitstorm starts underneath this post I’d like to say: I DO CARE about politics as long as I pay here my taxes and I DO CARE about the future of this country and I see its downword spiral and omnipresent backward thinking... and no, the fact I’m an artist does not mean I will stick JUST to art so if u have problems with me expressing my political views u might as well FUCK OFF. Sooo... FREEDOM OF SPEECH OR GO TO HELL.”