BEHEMOTH Launch Full Production Music Video For "O Father O Satan O Sun!"

Polish black/death overlords Behemoth have released a full production video for "O Father O Satan O Sun!", featured on the cinematic archive portion of the band's Messe Noire DVD/Blu-ray, out now. Watch below:

Messe Noire includes the band's victorious shows in Warsaw, Poland on October 8th, 2016 and Brutal Assault 2016 as well as The Satanist cinematic archive featuring all official videos associated with the band's globally successful record of the same name.

The following formats are available in North America via Metal Blade Records:

- DVD/CD Hard Cover Digibook with 48-Page Booklet

- Blu-Ray/CD Hard Cover Digibook with 48-Page Booklet

- 2xLP - Green Vinyl with 48-Page Booklet (limited to 750 copies - USA exclusive)

DVD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Furor Divinus"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Amen"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"In The Absence Ov Light"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

"Ov Fire And The Void"

"Conquer All"

"Pure Evil And Hate"

"At The Left Hand Ov God"

"Slaves Shall Serve"

"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"

Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Furor Divinus"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Amen"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"In The Absence Ov Light"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

"Ov Fire And The Void"

"Conquer All"

"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"

The Satanist cinematic archive:

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

CD tracklisting:

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Furor Divinus"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Amen"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"In The Absence Ov Light"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

Vinyl tracklisting:

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

Side A:

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Furor Divinus"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Luficer"

Side B:

"Amen"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"In The Absence Ov Light"

Side C:

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

"Ov Fire And The Void"

"Conquer All"

"Pure Evil And Hate"

Side D:

"At The Left Hand Ov God"

"Slaves Shall Serve"

"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"

"Messe Noire" video:

"The Satanist" video:

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel" video:

Behemoth have announced three Merry Christless 2018 shows for their homeland. Imperator have been confirmed as support for the dates; they will be reuniting for the event. Check out the teaser below.

Frontman Nergal has issued the following statement: "After highly successful, sold out shows of the first edition in 2017 we decided to continue this tradition also in 2018 with Behemoth as the main host. First band confirmed is Polish death metal godz Imperator, who will reunite for this special occasion to perform some of their classics from 'Eternal Might' and 'Time Before Time'! Please keep in mind these will be the only club shows Behemoth is playing this year in Poland. More bands to be announced soon! Stay tuned!"

December

14 - Warszawa, Poland - Progresja

15 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

16 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2