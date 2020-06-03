BEHEMOTH - Live At Maida Vale 2018 Documentary Streaming

Earlier today, Behemoth live-streamed their Live At Maida Vale 2018 documentary. You can now watch below:

Behemoth have released their new EP, A Forest. Get yours at this location.

Tracklisting:

"A Forest" (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"A Forest" (live from Merry Christless in Warsaw Poland in December 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha"

"Evoe"

Artax Film has launched the first video teaser for Adam The Apostate, the upcoming documentary on Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, tentatively due this fall. Watch the clip below.

A brief description of the documentary: "Rising from his humble beginnings in Cold-war Poland to global fame with his band Behemoth, striving for musical excellence throughout the ignominies of life-threatening illness and dubious legal battles, it is safe to say Adam "Nergal" Darski has many faces, the sum of which defies categorization."