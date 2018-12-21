BEHEMOTH Live At The Wiltern Theatre In Los Angeles; Official Recap Video Posted
December 21, 2018, an hour ago
Polish black/death metal legends, Behemoth, have released a recap video from their November 24th performance at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Watch below:
Behemoth perform next on January 10th at Batschkapp in Frankfurt, Germany. View the band's complete live itinerary here.
The band's new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, is available via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe).
Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be ordered here.
I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting:
"Solve"
"Wolves ov Siberia"
"God = Dog"
"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica"
"Bartzabel"
"If Crucifixion Was Not Enough..."
"Angelvs XIII"
"Sabbath Mater"
"Havohej Pantocrator"
"Rom 5:8"
"We Are the Next 1000 Years"
"Coagvla"
"Bartzabel" video:
"Wolves ov Siberia" video:
"God = Dog" video:
Behemoth lineup:
Nergal - vocals & guitars
Orion - bass & vocals
Inferno - drums & percussion