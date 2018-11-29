BEHEMOTH Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video For "Wolves Ov Siberia" And "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel" Streaming
November 29, 2018, 13 minutes ago
Professionally filmed footage from Behemoth's performance at this year's edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival has been released.
Watch the band perform "Wolves Ov Siberia" from their new album I Loved You At Your Darkest, and "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel" from the 2014 release The Satanist, below.
Behemoth's new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, is available via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe).
A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.
Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be ordered here.
I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting:
"Solve"
"Wolves ov Siberia"
"God = Dog"
"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica"
"Bartzabel"
"If Crucifixion Was Not Enough..."
"Angelvs XIII"
"Sabbath Mater"
"Havohej Pantocrator"
"Rom 5:8"
"We Are the Next 1000 Years"
"Coagvla"
"Bartzabel" video:
"Wolves ov Siberia" video:
"God = Dog" video:
Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.
Behemoth lineup:
Nergal - vocals & guitars
Orion - bass & vocals
Inferno - drums & percussion