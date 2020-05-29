BEHEMOTH - New EP Released Today; Official Visualiser For New Song "Evoe" Posted

Today (May 29th), Behemoth release their new EP, A Forest, and unveil a visualiser for brand new song, "Evoe". Watch below.

Frontman Nergal comments: "'Evoe' and 'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha' are two brand-new, unheard songs that continue on from where I Loved You At Your Darkest left off. We’re fortunate enough to have had more than enough music for the record which afforded us this transitional EP release as we move towards our new offerings. These songs may be B-Sides but they’re really strong and fresh! At the very least, we hope it gives you Legions something to distract yourself from the monotony of our collective situation. Enjoy!"

Tracklisting:

"A Forest" (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"A Forest" (live from Merry Christless in Warsaw Poland in December 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha"

"Evoe"