BEHEMOTH Premier Official Music Video For "Sabbath Mater" Ahead Of Knotfest Roadshow Tour (NSFW)

Behemoth are hitting the road this summer with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow Tour. All dates are below. The band has shared the video for "Sabbath Mater" from their latest album, I Loved You At Your Darkest. Watch below.

"We bring you the new video for 'Sabbath Mater,'" the band said. "The energy and vibe was made for performance and that's exactly what we accomplished in the video. Oh, and some ungodly imagery - it is a Behemoth video after all. As always, we are fortunate to have the mighty Grupa 13 helping us to manifest our nefarious visions. Enjoy it and we'll see you very soon."

Behemoth will be selling a single-disc LP version of I Loved You At Your Darkest during the tour. All Behemoth summer 2019 tour dates are below.

I Loved You At Your Darkest is a crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades, and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema. It's Behemoth's most dynamic record yet - extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other release. Produced by the band itself, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children oof Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest is available here.

Tour dates (with Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira):

July

26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

30 - Auburn, WA - White River Ampitheatre

August

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

September

1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Behemoth lineup:

Nergal - vocals + guitars

Orion - bass + vocals

Inferno - drums + percussion

Seth - live guitar