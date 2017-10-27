BEHEMOTH Rehearse New Material; Video Streaming

Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has posted video footage of the band rehearsing new music for their upcoming album, due in 2018.

Says Nergal, “We have plenty of music we are excited about... it’s waaay too early to make any statements, but soon we’ll give u some more insight into what’s happening in the Behemoth camp. We are officially done with rehearsing new tunes... how does it sound for you?”

Nergal previously discussed the next Behemoth album, stating: “I don’t want to reveal too much of the details for the next album, but we’ve got a shitload of stuff written and I’ve never been that creative in years.”

Behemoth should start recording the new album before the end of 2017. Stay tuned for updates.

