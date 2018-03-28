BEHEMOTH Release "Contents & Formats" Video Trailer For Upcoming Messe Noire Live DVD / Blu-Ray

Polish black/death overlords Behemoth have released a new trailer video for their new live DVD/Blu-ray, Messe Noire, out on April 13th. Watch below:

Commented singer, guitarist and mainman Nergal: "Messe Noire. Well, that is everything that the Behemoth live magick represents, and we're stoked that we have a true representation on record for everyone out there to enjoy. Messe Noire captures the true intensity of what we do as a band and the energy we share with our fans. This is also an exclamation mark, the perfect way to conclude The Satanist cycle which has been an overwhelming experience and amazing chapter in Behemoth's career and our lives so far! By the release of Messe Noire we would like to hail our legions all around the world for undying support! Now let the art speak..."

Messe Noire includes the band's victorious shows in Warsaw, Poland on October 8th, 2016 and Brutal Assault 2016 as well as The Satanist cinematic archive featuring all official videos associated with the band's globally successful record of the same name.

The following formats are available in North America via Metal Blade Records:

- DVD/CD Hard Cover Digibook with 48-Page Booklet

- Blu-Ray/CD Hard Cover Digibook with 48-Page Booklet

- 2xLP - Green Vinyl with 48-Page Booklet (limited to 750 copies - USA exclusive)

DVD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Furor Divinus"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Amen"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"In The Absence Ov Light"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

"Ov Fire And The Void"

"Conquer All"

"Pure Evil And Hate"

"At The Left Hand Ov God"

"Slaves Shall Serve"

"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"

Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Furor Divinus"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Amen"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"In The Absence Ov Light"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

"Ov Fire And The Void"

"Conquer All"

"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"

The Satanist cinematic archive

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

CD tracklisting:

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Furor Divinus"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Amen"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"In The Absence Ov Light"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

Vinyl tracklisting:

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

Side A:

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

"Furor Divinus"

"Messe Noire"

"Ora Pro Nobis Luficer"

Side B:

"Amen"

"The Satanist"

"Ben Sahar"

"In The Absence Ov Light"

Side C:

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

"Ov Fire And The Void"

"Conquer All"

"Pure Evil And Hate"

Side D:

"At The Left Hand Ov God"

"Slaves Shall Serve"

"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"

"The Satanist" video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel":