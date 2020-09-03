BEHEMOTH Release Final Video Trailer For "In Absentia Dei"; Immersive Livestream Event Set For This Saturday

Behemoth have a released a final trailer for In Absentia Dei, a groundbreaking immersive livestream spectacular which will broadcast on September 5 from a secret church location in Poland. Watch below:

In Absentia Dei will be streamed in high definition 4K, with an immersive experience option, allowing viewers to choose from 8 different camera angles in the multi-camera shoot or watch the "Director's Cut". Tickets for this theatrical extravaganza are available here. Parts of the performance may offend, so the footage is only recommended for fans 18+.

Special guests at the event will be mysterious black metal avantgardeists, Imperial Triumphant, whose set will come from The Slipper Room in New York City.

Behemoth frontman and visionary, Nergal informs us: "We bring a new offering for our faithful Legions! You've seen Behemoth in many places across the globe, but never before in the Holy Church. This is a truly innovative event of which the likes have not been seen before. There will be ritual, there will be sacrilege and all from the comfort of your home. A worldwide streamed event for A New Aeon indeed! In Absentia Dei."

In Absentia Dei will also feature an hour long pre-show (which can be viewed for free here) commencing at 7 PM, CET / 6 PM, UK / 1 PM, EST / 10 AM, PST, with the full 2 hour show beginning at 8 PM, CET / 7 PM, UK / 2 PM, EST / 11 AM, PST, exclusively at behemoth.live.

Ticket holders can watch the event up to 72 hours after the initial broadcast time. Reserve your ticket now at behemoth.live. There is a 20% Early Bird discount on ticket prices until Midnight, CET on August 28 and a run of limited edition event merchandise will also be available from behemoth.live, until 72hrs post-event, or until stocks last. Ticket and merch bundles are also on sale.

Rehearsal videos: