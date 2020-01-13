BEHEMOTH Release "Rom 5:8" Music Video
January 13, 2020, 2 hours ago
"To celebrate the monumental start of the Slipknot European tour - we proudly present the official video for 'Rom 5:8'," states a message from Behemoth. "Ready your voices Legions, we shall need them!"
Having released their most gripping album to date, I Loved You At Your Darkest, Behemoth return once again spread the word of the unholy. On January 24, the band release the I Loved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition - an obsidian gem in their discography, including the I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting with brand new, alternate artwork by Nicola Samori; plus an exclusive BBC Radio 1 session and unreleased documentary, Thou Darkest Art, taken from the band's career affirming art gallery exhibition in London last year.
The songs recorded for BBC Radio 1 are available for digital download now, ahead of Behemoth's appearance on the upcoming Slipknot European tour. This digital EP foreshadows the I Loved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition. Order the digital Live At Maida Vale EP here.
To highlight the essence of what Bemeoth represents on stage, the band released a video for "Wolves Ov Siberia" - Radio 1 session. The song recorded for Dan Carter's BBC Radio Rock Show is a refreshing look at Behemoth is a more natural setting away from their fire and chaos. Check out the stunning video of Poland's darkest force alive and watch "Wolves Ov Siberia" below.
I Loved You At Your Darkest marked a milestone in the history of Behemoth, being not only the most successful album of the band but also an audiovisual masterpiece: From its detailed blasphemious artwork to the highly vicious and at the same time deeply emotional tracks, Behemoth once again played with fire - and ignited a wildfire burning the narrowminded bigotry of Christianity down to the ground. Now, the album comes to new life as a tour edition. More information will be revealed soon.
Tour dates are as follows:
January
14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
16 - Manchester, UK - Arena
17 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
18 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
20 - Sheffield. UK - FlyDSA Arena
21 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
24 - Birmingham, UK - Arena
25 - London, UK - The O2
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
30 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
February
1 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
2 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony-Garnier
4 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
11 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
14 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
17 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
18 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
22 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
24 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena