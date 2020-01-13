BEHEMOTH Release "Rom 5:8" Music Video

"To celebrate the monumental start of the Slipknot European tour - we proudly present the official video for 'Rom 5:8'," states a message from Behemoth. "Ready your voices Legions, we shall need them!"

Having released their most gripping album to date, I Loved You At Your Darkest, Behemoth return once again spread the word of the unholy. On January 24, the band release the I Loved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition - an obsidian gem in their discography, including the I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting with brand new, alternate artwork by Nicola Samori; plus an exclusive BBC Radio 1 session and unreleased documentary, Thou Darkest Art, taken from the band's career affirming art gallery exhibition in London last year.

The songs recorded for BBC Radio 1 are available for digital download now, ahead of Behemoth's appearance on the upcoming Slipknot European tour. This digital EP foreshadows the I Loved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition. Order the digital Live At Maida Vale EP here.

To highlight the essence of what Bemeoth represents on stage, the band released a video for "Wolves Ov Siberia" - Radio 1 session. The song recorded for Dan Carter's BBC Radio Rock Show is a refreshing look at Behemoth is a more natural setting away from their fire and chaos. Check out the stunning video of Poland's darkest force alive and watch "Wolves Ov Siberia" below.

I Loved You At Your Darkest marked a milestone in the history of Behemoth, being not only the most successful album of the band but also an audiovisual masterpiece: From its detailed blasphemious artwork to the highly vicious and at the same time deeply emotional tracks, Behemoth once again played with fire - and ignited a wildfire burning the narrowminded bigotry of Christianity down to the ground. Now, the album comes to new life as a tour edition. More information will be revealed soon.

Tour dates are as follows:

January

14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

16 - Manchester, UK - Arena

17 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

18 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

20 - Sheffield. UK - FlyDSA Arena

21 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

24 - Birmingham, UK - Arena

25 - London, UK - The O2

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

30 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

February

1 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

2 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony-Garnier

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

11 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

14 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

17 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

22 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

24 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena