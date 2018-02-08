BEHEMOTH's NERGAL On Upcoming 11th Album - "It's Hard To Talk About The Painting When You're In The Middle Of The Process"

Metal Injection correspondant Frank Godla interviewed Nergal and Orion at the NAMM convention last week, where he got an update on the next Behemoth album.

"It's going to be the eleventh Behemoth album. It's hard to talk about the painting when you're in the middle of the process," Nergal states. "I have four or five songs done vocally. All I can say is I am super happy with the quality of the tracking so far. Obviously, we have to wait until the final version is ready, but I have no doubts that it's going to be amazing and I can honestly say that.

"Don't expect me to say it's going to be better than The Satanist or Evangelion, or something, no! It's another stand out Behemoth album, and I hope it's going to make its statement - you know, yeah, 'this is quality, this is just going to be a Behemoth album that people will dig and love. You need to be patient, it's a few more months for the record to be finished, and to be delivered to the production. I hope it's worth the wait."

Behemoth, along with Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Testament, all bands who have close ties to and have shared the stage multiple times with Slayer over the years, will accompany the band on leg one, North America, of what will be Slayer's final world tour. The trek begins May 10th when a twenty-six-date odyssey will have them crisscrossing the country, from San Diego to Toronto, Orlando to Minneapolis. Tickets are on sale now.

"If you are lucky enough to be invited to play even just once with living legends like Slayer, it's an incredible honor. Slayer gave Lamb Of God our very first two overseas shows. Slayer has subsequently taken us on several full-length tours, both at home and abroad. The guys in Slayer and their crew have also always been very, very cool to our band. It is irrefutable that Slayer helped create the genre of aggressive metal, and all modern bands of that ilk owe them a huge debt - I know we do. To be asked to be a part of their final tour - well, it just makes you stop and realize just how lucky you are. Hail Slayer! We'll see you on the road..." - Randy Blythe, Lamb Of God

"It's truly an honor to be on Slayer's final tour. Anthrax and Slayer have toured together for decades, we are family, band and crew, so we want to help give Slayer the best send-off possible, and to have one last blast with our friends. But you know, at the end of the day, Slayer will never die." - Frank Bello, Anthrax

"Well, well, well... the dream comes true AGAIN it seems. Behemoth will be teaming up with mighty Slayer again for another extensive North American run later this year! Nothing short of epic if you ask me! I cannot wait to confront American legions again before we unleash the new record. One of the biggest metal tours this year: Testament, Behemoth, Anthrax, Lamb Of God and Slayer. Can you miss it out? FUCK NO!" - Nergal, Behemoth

"Sharing the stage with Slayer once again is going to be an honor, and to be a part of the final tour is going to be a special privilege for us. Slayer has influenced so many aggressive bands in their career. This tour will be an epic time for all who attend. Do yourself a favor and clear your calendars when this show comes to town. This will be your last chance to see a tour like this. Get ready North America for the devastation." - Chuck Billy, Testament

