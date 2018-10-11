BEHEMOTH Team Up With Kings County Brewers Collective, Unleash Wolf Ov Siberia Double Dry Hopped Double IPA

Kings County Brewers Collective out of Brooklyn, NY have issued the following announcement:

"From the most blasphemous depths of extreme metal, we bring you a collaboration of epic proportions... Behemoth and KCBC... Wolf Ov Siberia Double Dry Hopped Double IPA. Come to the KCBC taproom for your first opportunity to drink this beer and take home cans before it's released upon the world!"

The release party will take place on October 15th; event details can be found here.

Behemoth frontman Nergal comments: "Behemoth global domination is still in full effect! After partnering with our friends at Perun to give you a unique craft experience, we thought why just brew beer for the lucky ones in Europe? Kings County Brewers Collective said they could delight the palate of the Americans too! Just in time for our album release October 5th, you'll be seeing Wolf Ov Siberia at a bar near you!"

Kings County Brewers Collective co-founder Tony Bellis: "We love brewing a wide variety of different beer styles at KCBC and strive to constantly challenge our drinkers' taste buds, in the same way that Behemoth has consistently pushed the boundaries of metal into brutal, uncharted territories over the years. Having been long time Behemoth fans, we're incredibly excited to collaborate with them on this killer Double IPA."

Behemoth have unleashed their new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe). Check out an unwrapping video for the vinyl edition of the new album:

A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.

Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be ordered here.

The following formats are available in North America, along with an exclusive t-shirt:

- jewelcase CD

- digibook CD (hardcover digibook, 40 page booklet)

- baltic amber vinyl (limited to 600 copies)

- opaque white w/ gold splatter vinyl (Metal Blade Records exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- black / gold split vinyl (Metal Blade Records exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear w/ smoky black swirl (Nuclear Blast US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear w/ grey inside (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- "God = Dog" 7" picture disc (Metal Blade Records exclusive - limited to 666 copies)

I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting:

"Solve"

"Wolves ov Siberia"

"God = Dog"

"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica"

"Bartzabel"

"If Crucifixion Was Not Enough..."

"Angelvs XIII"

"Sabbath Mater"

"Havohej Pantocrator"

"Rom 5:8"

"We Are the Next 1000 Years"

"Coagvla"

"Bartzabel" video:

"Wolves ov Siberia" video:

"God = Dog" video:

This month and next, Behemoth hit the road across North America to headline the Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v. tour, featuring special guests At The Gates and Wolves In The Throne Room. This must-see show will also make its way to Europe in January/February 2019, to follow-up the band's festival appearances this month.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Behemoth lineup:

Nergal - vocals & guitars

Orion - bass & vocals

Inferno - drums & percussion