BEHEMOTH To Reissue And The Forests Dream Eternally EP On Vinyl And CD; Pre-Order Now

On September 18, Behemoth will release CD and vinyl reissues of their debut EP, And The Forests Dream Eternally, which can be pre-ordered here.

Available formats:

- digibook 2CD (hardcover digibook, 48-page booklet)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- white vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 666 copies)

- clear sepia marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- forest green marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- silver / black splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- cool grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Originally released in 1995, And The Forests Dream Eternally is available as a double LP or 2CD Mediabook, both containing bonus vintage audio material and exclusive archival content. See below for details:

Gatefold 2LP

2CD Mediabook

- Audio: Disc 1: And the Forests Dream Eternally; Disc 2: bonus vintage material

- 40 page booklet includes: lyrics, old photos, old flyers, old interviews from magazines, liner notes from bands around the world, interviews with two Behemoth founding members (Nergal and Baal), interview with owner of Entropy Records (original label in 1995), J-cards of rare rehearsal from 1993 (given only to close friends at the time - features some songs from And the Forests Dream Eternally), scans of old signatures and descriptions from old photos