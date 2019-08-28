BEHEMOTH To Release O Pentragram Ignis 10" EP; Strictly Limited Release Available On Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica Tour Only
August 28, 2019, 5 hours ago
Behemoth have announced that they will release a new EP on the occasion of their Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica tour. The band plans to release a strictly limited record, which will be only available for sale at the concerts during the trek.
Behemoth's new EP, titled O Pentagram Ignis, will be released this autumn. The 10" vinyl will be released in two strictly limited editions: clear (333 copies) and white (333 copies). Each copy will be signed by Behemoth.
O Pentagram Ignis EP tracklisting:
Side A:
"O Pentagram Ignis"
"Sabbath Mater" (Live)
Side B:
"Wolves ov Siberia" (Live)
"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica" (Live)
Nergal speaks about the upcoming concerts and the limited release: “The cclesia Diabolica Baltica tour will not only bring the most innovative concert production and a surprising setlist but will also offer new special merchandise made especially for this tour. A lot of things will be premiered and the most important one being the beautiful 10" EP O Pentagram Ignis, which will be strictly limited, available ONLY during the concerts taking place in September and October! All copies will be signed by the band! Don't miss out on this!”
Slipknot recently announced their Europe / UK Tour 2020, with special guests Behemoth. The trek launches on January 14 in Dublin, Ireland and concludes on February 24 in Helsinki, Finland.
General Tickets and VIP go on-sale August 30, here.
Tour dates:
January
14 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
16 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
17 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
18 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
20 - FlyDSA Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom
21 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham, United Kingdom
22 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff, United Kingdom
24 - Birmingham Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
25 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom
28 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
29 - Festhalle Messe Frankfurt GmbH - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
30 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France
February
1 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
2 - Halle Tony Garnier - Lyon, France
4 - Budapest Sportarena - Budapest, Hungary
6 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland
8 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany
9 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
11 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
12 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
14 - Stadthalle - Aschaffenburg, Germany
16 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
17 - Mercedez-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany
18 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany
20 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
21 - Ericsson Globe - Stockholm, Sweden
22 - Telenor Arena - Oslo, Norway
24 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland