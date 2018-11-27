BEHEMOTH’s NERGAL Comments On Missionary Killed By Sentinelese Tribe – “Not That I’m Happy When People Die But…”

The death of missionary John Chau has been a hot topic this past week. He was killed by the Sentinelese tribe when he tried to visit their island in an effort to teach them about Christianity. They are considered the last pre-Neolithic tribe in existence as they have shut themselves off from the outside world.

Nergal commented on the matter saying, ““Not that I’m happy when people die but hey… this IDIOT has asked for that, no? And now bunch of other idiots follow…Is STUPIDITY naturally inbred in ALL monotheistic religions? I guess so… There’s a saying: ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes’ …”

Behemoth recently unleashed their new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe).

A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.

Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be ordered here.

