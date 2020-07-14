BEHIND THE HORROR To Release Debut Album In August

With the wind from their debut EP still strong under their wings, modern metal duo Behind The Horror prepare to release their first full length album, Burn Up This Truth. Their campaign of carnage will unleash its full wrath onto the world on August 10 and will demonstrate the full power of Behind The Horror.

After much success from their debut EP ...And The Horror Begins, Behind The Horror put pen to paper, fingers to frets to write the album that would present to the world their full range of capabilities. They released their first single, "Storm Rage" in late 2019 to test the waters and had great response. Watch a lyric video below.

Behind The Horror is from Brazil, but based in New Jersey, led by brothers Gabriel and Lucas Alves on guitar and drums. An emerging band influenced by Metallica, Sepultura, Death, and Dream Theater. Behind The Horror has taken those legendary sounds and infused them with its own unique take on heavy music to create rock with worldwide potential. The brothers had already played many shows and festivals in Brazil and the time felt right to take a leap of faith and pursue the dream they’ve shared since childhood.

Says Behind The Horror: "Despite sharing many of the same interests and pastimes, we all are inspired by our devotion to the metal and the great tales from our favorite games like Magic: The Gathering and World Of Warcraft things that lead us to work seamlessly in a creative setting. We take turns writing lyrics so we are all invested in each song and its meaning."

The band is poised to break and knows it, and soon the rest of the metal community will know it, too. Behind The Horror is coming on strong from the underground with the talent and fury to capture it all. Expect to hear and see a lot more.

"Our music blends the old thrash-metal, progressive arrangements, and modern tones to create an unique sound," states the band. "Our lyrics tell our personal histories but mixed and inspired by our favorite games. We’ve written about the excitement of traveling alone, epic battles, and our passion for metal."

A letter for the fans:

"For all those who share that same feeling of love and passion for a dream, for all those who still believe that there is hope and who know that every day is a day of battle and that the enemy never sleeps. For all those who even in the tornado of mishaps that is life hear a distant voice that screams for you not to give up and know that surrender will never be an option. For all those who look at the world and want to change it. Know that we are with you.

"This album is the result of an effort of almost 10 years of dedication, blood, sweat and a lot of hard work. So many things happened in that period of years in our lives that in a short note it would be impossible to say everything, so many comings and goings, distances traveled, losses, new journeys, new lives, overcoming and all this was worth it because through the fights eh came the victories . It seems a cheesy and boring cliché, but after all these years and observing how the world is at this very moment the message that we would like to send to everyone who hears this album is, never give up!

"And none of this was built by just one of us, we learned that both in battle and in glory, good or bad, life is only worthwhile when you have people by your side to share all these moments. We would like to thank everyone who was part of that dream with us, everyone who once saw our shows, everyone who liked and shared our posts, everyone who extended their hand when we needed, everyone who in any way supported us and was part of this, our thanks, and may the universe allow us to meet again on this road."

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Burn Up This Truth"

"Storm Rage"

"Outland"

"Resident Evil"

"Sky Seeker"

"Heroes Die Alone"

"Into The Void"

"Storm Rage" lyric video:

Behind The Horror is:

Gabriel Alves - Guitar/ Vocals

Lucas Alves - Drums