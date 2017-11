Belarus' ALCYONA Sign With Pride & Joy Music; Debut Album Due In February

Pride & Joy Music has announced the signing of female fronted symphonic metal band Alcyona from Minsk, Belarus. The band around keyboard player and songwriter Natalia Malei was founded in 2012 and now is ready to release their debut album, Trailblazer, on February 23rd.

Alcyona consists of Olga Terentyeva (vocals), Natalia Malei (keyboards), Evgenyi Malei (guitar, vocals), Anatoly Afanasenok (drums) and Nikolai Sidorevich (guitars).

Trailblazer was produced by Evgeniy and Natalia Malei and recorded at Alcyona Records, Minsk (Belarus) between April 2016 - February 2017, and mixed and mastered in Georgia by Max Forneus in May 2017. Artwork and layout were designed by Artem Artyakov & Anna Avaeva.

The music video for the track “Еnchantment” was directed by Vlad Skripchenko and Anton Baidyonok, and can be seen below: