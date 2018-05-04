Belgium's ETHERNITY Sign With AFM Records; New Album Due This Summer
Belgian progressive melodic metal band Ethernity is the newest addition to the AFM Records roster. The group's self-released debut album Obscure Illusions was released in March 2015 and featured guest appearances by Tom S Englund (Evergrey), Kelly Sundown (Civil War) and Mark Basile (DGM). It was produced by DGM's Simone Mularoni.
A new Ethernity album will be released in late summer.
"Ethernity": What does it mean? It comes from the combination of the two words "ether" - which refers to the upper regions of space, the sky and the heavens - and "eternity" - which means the infinite time and the timeless state into which the soul passes at a person's death. We found the idea cool and it fits the image of the band, its music and even more its lyrics.
Lineup:
Julie Colin - Vocals
Julien Spreutels - Keyboards
Nicolas Spreutels - Drums
Francesco Mattei - Lead Guitar
François Spreutels - Bass
Thomas Henry - Guitar