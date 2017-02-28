Belgium’s POSSESSION Streaming New Song “In Vain”

Invictus Productions and Iron Bonehead Productions recently announced April 7th as the international release date for the debut album from Belgium's Possession, entitled Exorkizein. Invictus will handle the album's CD release while Iron Bonehead will handle its vinyl LP version. The album track “In Vain” is available for streaming below.

One of the hottest bands in the modern black/death metal underground, Possession's ascent has been rapid but never exacting, and more than rightly earned. Forming in 2012, their debut demo, His Best Deceit - released jointly by Invictus and Iron Bonehead, in 2013 - exploded with excitement, showing an incendiary charisma rarely heard, not to mention a veteran's grasp of engaging songwriting. But for however filthy 'n' furious His Best Deceit was, less than a year later, the band released the Anneliese EP: a catacombed dirge that proved there were yet more haunting depths to this still-young band.

Between the two records, Possession's name was already on the tongues of legions worldwide - which is all the more remarkable considering their canon, to that point, consisted of six songs. Alas, in 2015 arrived the 1585-1646 mini-album. The band's longest work to date at 25 minutes, 1585-1646 studiously explored more concerted lyrical themes, marrying the conceptualism of the Anneliese EP to a still-unfolding, still-unholy synthesis of ancient Metal of Death and the pitchest-black metal. It was the band's boldest move to date, teasing their now-rabid fanbase with greater glories to come...and now they have arrived with Exorkizein.

Effectively a summation of Possession's powers and prowess they displayed across their first three recordings, Exorkizein is the bold and brazen first-album statement that will fully write the band's name into black/death legendry. Its fury is more feral and unchained than ever, its downshifts into doom more swirling and fatal, and its recording is as rounded and robust as a highly anticipated debut requires. And yet, for however much this is all unmistakably Possession, Exorkizein marks a change in lineup: vocalist Mestema is out of the band and has been replaced by Viriakh, while S.Iblis enters as new bassist. Far from a disabling blow, this lineup shakeup has resulted in a stronger Possession than ever before, brimming with madness and mystery, slavering with sin and ever prepared to strike. The youthful discordance has slightly, subtly given way to an ageless confidence, without one sacrifice of the core ethics of authentic, deeply-felt black/death metal.

More or less written in one year, with no stopping doing gigs, Possession's Exorkizein was recorded once again at Blackout Multimedia with Phorgath (Enthroned, Emptiness). Artwork was also once again created by underground icon Chris Moyen. And Possession once again chose Invictus and Iron Bonehead to release the album because they're "a loyalty-above-all kind of band, and that is part of our identity and strength."

Exorkizein tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Sacerdotium”

“Infestation - Manifestation - Possession”

“Beast Of Prey”

“In Vain”

“Take The Oath”

“Preacher's Death”

“In Vain”:

“Infestation - Manifestation - Possession”:

Much like the lyrical conceptualism explored on the previous two Possession records, Exorkizein tells a story flowing through its six central songs the life, the work as an exorcist, and the death of Gabriele Amorth, last-known chief exorcist of the Vatican, who died on the 16th of September of 2016.

"We start writing about him before his death," the band state, "but it seems that Evil was once again on our side, as the exorcist died while we were still writing lyrics. We changed the lyrics in regards of that event."

From there, each song on Exorkizein could be summarized like this:

“Sacerdotium” - “His heart filled with faith, a young & devoted priest is about to accept the exorcist sacerdotium..." This song is about the young priest Amorth swearing the oath of the Exorcist.

“Infestation - Manifestation - Possession” - “As written in the holy book of exorcism, demoniac possession comes by progressive steps ...when the last one is complete, it is already too late..." This song explains the three steps of the demoniac possession.

“Beast Of Prey” - “Hear the words of the Evil invading your soul, feel his fire burning inside you, let him speak through your throat and tongue..." The demon speaks through the voice of the possessed one.

“In Vain” - “Hard is the work to fulfill the exorcism ritual, only a few can achieve it, many are done in vain..." The exorcist performs the ritual on the possessed one, but preaches are sung in vain as the demon is the strongest.

“Take The Oath” - “Used as living weapons, exorcist priest must kneel before the altar and swear an oath for lifetime..." The now-old priest Amorth indoctrinates young priests to force them to take the exorcist oath.

“Preacher's Death” - “At the twillight of his life, devoured by sickness, the priest is waiting to join his creator, but demons are tormenting him as they wait for his soul to ascend..." On his deathbed, the priest wishing to return to his creator is now tormented by demons telling him that Evil can't be defeated.