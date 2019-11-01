Belgium’s TERRIFIANT Signs With Gates Of Hell Records

Belgian throwback metal miscreants Terrifiant are the latest addition to the Gates Of Hell Records roster. The label will issue the band’s debut full-length in February 2020.

As the story goes, Terrifiant was formed when garrulous, rough-housing troublemaker guitarist ZZ Slop met a “mysterious sleazeball” by the name of Lord Terrifiant at a festival parking lot. The two proceeded to hash out their idea for a metal band that would commit itself to the “ways of old and forgotten metal gods of yore.” Enter Terrifant.

The band’s lineup was eventually rounded out in 2018 after scouring every back alley, dive bar and street corner in their native Brussels, eventually landing the services of Alcoloic (drums), SlimeValdi (guitars) and Sniffany Baggs (bass). Terrifiant, appropriately enough, found their sound by mixing the rawness of NWOBHM and early U.S. metal, along with strong nods to metal from the Far East. The result is an uncompromising offering to the metal gods backed with a “fist full of rock ‘n’ roll attitude and seriously bad intentions.”

To date, Terrifiant has just a self-titled demo released via Messe Noir to their credit.

Demo by TERRIFIANT

(Photo by: Sam Barhd)