Belgium’s TERRIFIANT To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In February; Details Revealed

Gates Of Hell Records announces February 21 as the release date for the self-titled debut album from Belgian throwback-metal miscreants, Terrifiant. Hold your ears and save your neck: Terrifiant has arrived with their distinctive brand of rough-and-ready metal that gangs up on NWOBHM, as well as US and Far East metal.

A garrulous, rough housing troublemaker (ZZ Slop - guitarmony) meets a dark and mysterious sleazeball (Lord Terrifiant - vocals) in a festival carpark... the beginning to any great heavy metal story! Left to their own nefarious devices, a small bag with questionable contents and endless whiskey, the scoundrels gave birth to possibly the best/worst idea of that particular weekend... a group of miscreants committed to ways of old and the forgotten Metal Gods of yore!

Combining the worst elements with the filthiest attitudes from each of their respective record collections the duo set out to recruit the suitable deviants they required to execute this devilish deed and after a year searching every back alley, dive bar and shady street corner Brussels had to offer, the lineup was finally solidified in 2018 with Alcoloic (drums), SlimeValdi (guitarmony) and Sniffany Baggs (bass).

Mixing the rawness of their NWOBHM and USHM favourites and with a strong nod to greatest and nastiest metallic hits from the Land of Rising Sun, Lord Terrifiant and his Agents of Terror bring forth an uncompromising offer to the immor(t)al heavy metal Gods backed with a fist full of rock'n'roll attitude and seriously bad intentions.

Tracklisting:

"Steel For Life"

"Devil In Transport"

"Bed Queen"

"Just Because I Can"

"Metal And More"

"Speedline"

"Iron Mountain"

"Heartbreaker" (Pat Benatar cover)

Lineup:

Lord Terrifiant - Vocals

ZZ Slop - Guitar

Slime Valdi - Guitar

Sniffany Bags - Bass

Alcoloic - Drums

(Top photo - Sam Barhd)