Belgium’s WIEGEDOOD Streaming De Doden Hebben Het Goed II Album Ahead Of Friday’s Official Release

Belgian black metal trio Wiegedood, featuring members of Amenra, Hessian, Oathbreaker and Rise And Fall, are sharing a full stream of their second full-length, De Doden Hebben Het Goed II, prior to the official release this Friday, February 10th.

Set for release on February 10th via Consouling Records, the new album follows-up Wiegedood’s debut album, De Doden Hebben Het Goed, and sees the Belgian trio sounding more concise, cohesive and ferocious than ever before. Physical pre-orders are now available via Consouling Sounds webstore at this location.

Album stream:

“Ontzieling” video:

(Photo - Stefaan Temmerman)