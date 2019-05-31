BELLS AND RAVENS – Project Of Former CONTRACRASH Member MATT CARVIERO Release “Rise” Lyric Video

German metal band Bells And Ravens, the new project of guitarist and mastermind Matt Carviero (ex-Contracrash), have released their new digital “Rise” as of today and it's available on all digital platforms.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Matt Carviero.

After two albums, celebrated by fans and critics alike, the south German metal band Contracrash announced their breakup.

It didn’t take long for guitarist and mastermind Matt Carviero to release new material, the track title is "Rise" and is sung by the talented vocalist Selin Schönbeck (We Are Legend).