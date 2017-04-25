BELOW Release “Disappearing Into Nothing” Music Video

On May 19th, Swedish epic doom metallers, Below, will release their new album, Upon A Pale Horse, worldwide via Metal Blade Records. A new video for the album track “Disappearing Into Nothing”, shot and edited by TD Producer, is available for streaming below.

Says the band: “”Disappearing Into Nothing” is one of the first songs we started writing for this album. Straight away when we played that ferocious, really heavy main riff we said to each other "this must be the opener for the next album"! The song also has some very dynamic and vocally driven verses along with a melodic chorus. In short it's slow, heavy, melodic and it features lyrics about slowly dying. Enjoy!"

Pre-order the album in the following formats at this location:

- Digipak CD

- 180g black vinyl

- silk gray-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- dim gray-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- transparent vinyl (limited to 100 copies - USA exclusive)

* digital options are also available.

Below comments: "With Upon A Pale Horse we feel that we have found our sound. We have grown as songwriters and this album contains our fastest and slowest, shortest and longest, heaviest and most melodic songs to date. Making this album more diverse yet still staying true to the core of heavy riffs and melodies that is Below. We recorded 'Upon a Pale Horse' in Deep Blue Studios, the studio where we recorded our first EP, so in some sense it felt like we were returning to our roots."

Upon A Pale Horse tracklisting:

“The Plague Within”

“Disappearing Into Nothing”

“The Coven”

“Upon A Pale Horse”

“Suffer In Silence”

“Hours Of Darkness”

“1000 Broken Bones”

“We Are All Slaves”

“1000 Broken Bones”:

Below lineup:

Zeb - Vox

Hedman - Bass

Paud - Guitar

Berg - Guitar

Doc - Drums

(Photo - Below Facebook)