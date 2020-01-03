BELPHEGOR And SUFFOCATION Add Dates In Greece, Croatia, Austria And France To Co-Headlining Tour
January 3, 2020, 4 minutes ago
Recently, Belphegor and Suffocation announced the second leg of the Europe Under Black Death Metal Fire tour in spring 2020. Today, the diabolic tour package adds more dates to the haunting journey including Greece, Croatia, France and Austria (**). The schedule is now as follows:
February
22 - Helsinki, Finland - Aaniwalli
23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
26 - Malmo, Sweden - PlanB
27 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset
28 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
March
1 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum
2 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
4 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5
5 - Athens, Greece - Temple **
7 - Zagreb, Croatia - Mocvara **
8 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
9 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room **
11 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
12 - Lyss, Switzerland - Kufa
13 - Wil, Switzerland - Gare de Lion
14 - Marseille, France - Jas’Rod **
15 - Bordeaux, France - BT59 **
17 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
18 - Santiago, Spain - Capitol
19 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
20 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
21 - Madrid, Spain - Independence
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
24 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen **
25 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
27 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
April
11 - Munich, Germany - Dark Easter Metal Meeting
June
5 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
18-20 - Červený Kostelec, Czech Republic - Czech Deathfest
The package is strengthened by the well-known Polish blasphemers Hate. Extremely wide European geography, from the very south to the very north, over one month of touring and 30+ shows, this run simply cannot be missed by the extreme metal lovers.
Having formed over 30 years ago, Suffocation are among the world’s death metal pioneers. On this tour, they’re going to perform songs from their latest album, ...Of the Dark Light, that was mixed and mastered by world-renowned producer/engineer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Hatebreed, Suicide Silence), as well as hits from the former albums. This is also a great opportunity to check them live with the new vocalist, Ricky Myers.
Since 1993, Belphegor have been delivering their select diabolical death musick, and one album after another has nailed down the tightest black/death performances. The band's lyrics tirelessly explore the darkest, most dismal parts of demonology, witchcraft, and the grand devil, himself. EUBDMF is the perfect timing to catch the band performing tracks from their latest piece, Totenritual, before they hit the studio to record the new album that is set to be released in 2020.
The legendary Polish blackened death gods Hate released their new work, Auric Gates Of Veles, through Metal Blade Records on June 14, 2019, and are offering the European tribes to taste the album live within a massive lineup. The 11th studio album of Hate is more blackened than ever and the tunes from it will definitely make sure the crowds are in an atmosphere as hot as hell.