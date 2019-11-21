BELPHEGOR And SUFFOCATION Announce European Co-Headline Tour; HATE To Support

Legendary bands and Nuclear Blast label mates, Belphegor and Suffocation, are teaming up once again for the second edition of Europe Under Black Death Metal Fire, brought by The Flaming Arts Agency. This time the package is strengthened by the well-known Polish blasphemers Hate. Extremely wide European geography, from the very south to the very north, over one month of touring and 30+ shows, this run simply cannot be missed by the extreme metal lovers.

Having formed over 30 years ago, Suffocation are among the world’s death metal pioneers. On this tour, they’re going to perform songs from their latest album, ...Of the Dark Light, that was mixed and mastered by world-renowned producer/engineer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Hatebreed, Suicide Silence), as well as hits from the former albums. This is also a great opportunity to check them live with the new vocalist, Ricky Myers.

Since 1993, Belphegor have been delivering their select diabolical death musick, and one album after another has nailed down the tightest black/death performances. The band's lyrics tirelessly explore the darkest, most dismal parts of demonology, witchcraft, and the grand devil, himself. EUBDMF is the perfect timing to catch the band performing tracks from their latest piece, Totenritual, before they hit the studio to record the new album that is set to be released in 2020.

The legendary Polish blackened death gods Hate released their new work, Auric Gates Of Veles, through Metal Blade Records on June 14, 2019, and are offering the European tribes to taste the album live within a massive lineup. The 11th studio album of Hate is more blackened than ever and the tunes from it will definitely make sure the crowds are in an atmosphere as hot as hell.

Tour dates:

February

22 - Helsinki, Finland - Aaniwalli

23 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

26 - Malmo, Sweden - PlanB

27 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset

28 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

March

1 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

2 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

4 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5

8 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club

11 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

12 - Lyss, Switzerland - Kufa

13 - Wil, Switzerland - Gare de Lion

17 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

18 - Santiago, Spain - Capitol

19 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

20 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

21 - Madrid, Spain - Independence

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

25 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

More dates to be announced.