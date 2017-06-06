BELPHEGOR Announce Tracklisting, Producer And Cover Artist For Upcoming Totenritual Album

Diabolical death/black metal giants Belphegor have just released the tracklisting for their forthcoming album, Totenritual. It'll be released worldwide via Nuclear Blast on September 15th.

Tracklisting:

“Baphomet"

“The Devil's Son”

“Swinefever - Regent Of Pigs”

“Apophis - Black Dragon”

“Totenkult - Exegesis Of Deterioration”

“Totenbeschwörer” (Instrumental)

“Spell Of Reflection ”

“Embracing A Star”

“Totenritual”

Totenritual was recorded at Stage One Studios, Germany and Studio Mischmaschine, Austria. Over three years have passed since the Conjuring The Dead album was released. The new album will be mixed by Jason Suecof and mastering done by Mark Lewis at Audiohammer Studios, Florida.

The artwork will once again be created by Greek artist Seth Siro Anton, who also painted the cover artwork for Pestokalypse VI in 2006 and Conjuring The Dead in 2014.

“Totenkult - Exegesis Of Deterioration” live:

Studio trailer #1 - Drums:

Studio trailer #2 - Bass:

Rituals 2017:

June

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

17 - Uttenhofen, Germany - Aaargh Festival

July

7 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air

23 - Brescia, Italy - Colony Open Air

August

2 - Vienna, Austria - Jolly Roger Festival

18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

24 - Crispendorf, Germany - Wolfszeit Festival

26 - Brezova u Sokolova, Czech Republic - Brezovska Metalova Noc X

December

15-16 - Norrköping, Sweden - Black Christmas