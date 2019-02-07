BELPHEGOR Announces North American Co-Headlining Tour With DARK FUNERAL
February 7, 2019, 30 minutes ago
European diabolical death/ black metal troop, Belphegor, will co-headline this year's Devastation On The Nation tour alongside Swedish black metal stalwarts, Dark Funeral. Joining them are Incantation, Hate, Vale Of Pnath, and Nightmarer.
"Hail! What a lineup," commented Belphegor vocalist/guitarist Helmuth. "This will be one of the most brutal tours throughout North America in 2019. An honour - this horror!“
Tickets can be purchased here. Dates are listed below.
May
17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (no Belphegor)
18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
24 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre
25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
26 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Phantasy Nightclub
29 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
30 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
31 - Quebec City, QC- Imperial Bell
June
1 - Boston, MA - Middle East
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
5 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage
7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
8 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720