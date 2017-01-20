BELPHEGOR Issue Studio Update: Tracking Complete For Drums And Bass; Photos Posted

European diabolical death/ black metal commando, Belphegor, are back in the studio to record their 11th still-untitled album. The LP will act as the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2014 recording, Conjuring The Dead. Expect a release date in mid-September through Nuclear Blast Entertainment, followed by an intense touring cycle worldwide.

Frontman/ founder guitarist Helmuth Lehner announced the latest on Belphegor’s current run in the studio: "Drums and bass guitar have been executed masterfully by Serpenth (bass guitar, screams) and German maniac drummer Bloodhammer. A new chapter, a new challenge."

Serpenth adds: "We've once again created an LP with two different tunings in the manner in which we did Pestapokalypse VI (Oct. 2006). Added a lot of new elements and structures to our trademark sound and tuned the guitars down to get an even more brutal and obscure guitar tone. These are the most furiously heavy, fierce and superior nine sound collages we have ever written and recorded."

Keep an eye on out for news informing on details such as the album title, producer, studio trailer, as well as lyrical and artistic concepts in the next update. The band shot some photos during the drum and bass recordings.

Check out this exclusive clip of Belphegor playing "Totenkult – Exegesis Of Deterioration" recorded live inside their rehearsal bunker. This scorching death/black metal track will be included on the upcoming album.