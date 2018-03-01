BELPHEGOR Launch Lyrical Performance Video For "The Devil's Son"

On Friday, European death/ black machine Belphegor will invade Latin America and present tracks from their latest studio offering, and most successful album to date, Totenritual. This also marks the band’s first venture to Latin America since the release of the album, and is followed by a crusade through Australia and New Zealand in May, a yet unrevealed summer European tour in June and a return to some of the biggest festivals in summer.

On the occasion of this year's upcoming live rituals, Belphegor presents a lyrical performance video for "The Devil's Son", a song dedicated to the legendary violinist Niccolò Paganini (1781-1849). Filmed in the mountains of Abtenau/ Austria by Bloodbrother Barth Resch, and edited by Chris Huszar, the clip can be seen below:

Belphegor’s complete live itinerary can be found here.