BELPHEGOR Launch Official Trailer For North American Co-Headlining Tour With DARK FUNERAL

European diabolical death/ black metal troop, Belphegor, will co-headline this year's Devastation On The Nation tour alongside Swedish black metal stalwarts, Dark Funeral. Joining them are Incantation, Hate, Vale Of Pnath, and Nightmarer. Watch a tour trailer below.

"Hail! What a lineup," commented Belphegor vocalist/guitarist Helmuth. "This will be one of the most brutal tours throughout North America in 2019. An honour - this horror!“

Tickets can be purchased here. Dates are listed below.

May

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (no Belphegor)

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

24 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

26 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Phantasy Nightclub

29 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

30 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

31 - Quebec City, QC- Imperial Bell

June

1 - Boston, MA - Middle East

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720