BELPHEGOR Live In Oakland, California; HQ Video Streaming
May 24, 2019, 4 minutes ago
European diabolical death/ black metal troop, Belphegor, are co-headlining this year's Devastation On The Nation tour alongside Swedish black metal stalwarts, Dark Funeral. Joining them are Incantation, Hate, Vale Of Pnath, and Nightmarer.
Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage of Belphegor, from the Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA on May 18th. Watch below:
Remaining tour dates are listed below.
May
17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (no Belphegor)
18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
24 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre
25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
26 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Phantasy Nightclub
29 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
30 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
31 - Quebec City, QC- Imperial Bell
June
1 - Boston, MA - Middle East
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
5 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage
7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
8 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720