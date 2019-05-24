BELPHEGOR Live In Oakland, California; HQ Video Streaming

European diabolical death/ black metal troop, Belphegor, are co-headlining this year's Devastation On The Nation tour alongside Swedish black metal stalwarts, Dark Funeral. Joining them are Incantation, Hate, Vale Of Pnath, and Nightmarer.

Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage of Belphegor, from the Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA on May 18th. Watch below:

Remaining tour dates are listed below.

May

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (no Belphegor)

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

24 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

26 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Phantasy Nightclub

29 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

30 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

31 - Quebec City, QC- Imperial Bell

June

1 - Boston, MA - Middle East

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720