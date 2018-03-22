BELPHEGOR Nominated In "Best Hard & Heavy" Category At Austria's Amadeus Awards

European death/ black machine Belphegor have been nominated for this year's Amadeus Awards, the biggest Austrian music prize. The winner in the "Best Hard & Heavy" category will receive the award on April 26th in Vienna and the ceremony will be broadcasted on national TV.

Cast your vote for Belphegor here. You can cast your ballot once per week through March 27th.

Belphegor recently released a lyrical performance video for "The Devil's Son", a song dedicated to the legendary violinist Niccolò Paganini (1781-1849). Filmed in the mountains of Abtenau/ Austria by Bloodbrother Barth Resch, and edited by Chris Huszar, the clip can be seen below:

