BELPHEGOR To Release New Album In June 2020; New US Tour Trailer Video Streaming

Diabolical black death metal commando, Belphegor, will tour throughout US once again this year with death metal monsters, Suffocation. More Rituals will be announced soon. Afterward, Belphegor will head over to Mexico and play the last two Rituals over there for this year before they enter the studio on December 9 and start tracking the new album, due in June 2020. Check out a teaser from the sold-out venue 1720 in Los Angeles on June 15, filmed and edited by Vance Valencuela, below.

Tour dates:

October

24 - Sauget, IL - Pops

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

31 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

November

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

3 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

5 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

7 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

12 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

13 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

16 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

22 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

23 - Reading, PA - Reverb

28 - Chihuahua, Mexico - Don Burro Foro Cultural

30 - Mexico City, Mexico - Knotfest (Prudence stage: 20:30-21:30)