BELPHEGOR To Release New Album In June 2020; New US Tour Trailer Video Streaming
September 25, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Diabolical black death metal commando, Belphegor, will tour throughout US once again this year with death metal monsters, Suffocation. More Rituals will be announced soon. Afterward, Belphegor will head over to Mexico and play the last two Rituals over there for this year before they enter the studio on December 9 and start tracking the new album, due in June 2020. Check out a teaser from the sold-out venue 1720 in Los Angeles on June 15, filmed and edited by Vance Valencuela, below.
Tour dates:
October
24 - Sauget, IL - Pops
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
31 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
November
1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
3 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
5 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
7 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
12 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
13 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
16 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
21 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
22 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden
23 - Reading, PA - Reverb
28 - Chihuahua, Mexico - Don Burro Foro Cultural
30 - Mexico City, Mexico - Knotfest (Prudence stage: 20:30-21:30)