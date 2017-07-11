BELPHEGOR - Totenritual Album Artwork Revealed

Diabolical death/black metal giants, Belphegor, will unleash their new album, Totenritual, worldwide via Nuclear Blast on September 15th. Today, the band have revealed the cover design of the upcoming album.

The artwork was created by Greek artist Seth Siro Anton, who also painted the cover artwork for Pestokalypse VI in 2006 and Conjuring The Dead in 2014.

Tracklisting:

“Baphomet"

“The Devil's Son”

“Swinefever - Regent Of Pigs”

“Apophis - Black Dragon”

“Totenkult - Exegesis Of Deterioration”

“Totenbeschwörer” (Instrumental)

“Spell Of Reflection ”

“Embracing A Star”

“Totenritual”

Totenritual was recorded at Stage One Studios, Germany and Studio Mischmaschine, Austria. Over three years have passed since the Conjuring The Dead album was released. The new album will be mixed by Jason Suecof and mastering done by Mark Lewis at Audiohammer Studios, Florida.

“Totenkult - Exegesis Of Deterioration” live:

Studio trailer #1 - Drums:

Studio trailer #2 - Bass:

Studio trailer #3 - Rhythm Guitars:

Rituals 2017:

July

23 - Brescia, Italy - Colony Open Air

August

2 - Vienna, Austria - Jolly Roger Festival

18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

24 - Crispendorf, Germany - Wolfszeit Festival

26 - Brezova u Sokolova, Czech Republic - Brezovska Metalova Noc X

December

15-16 - Norrköping, Sweden - Black Christmas