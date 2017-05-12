BELPHEGOR - Totenritual Bass Recordings Video Streaming

European diabolical death/ black metal commando, Belphegor, recently finished the drum tracking and bass recordings for their new sinister masterpiece. This 11th full-length album is to be entitled Totenritual, and it will present nine new tracks laced with obscure magick full of furious brutality on September 15th worldwide, via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Helmuth states: "It is the most brutally heavy offering we have consecrated thus far. The drums are precise and very technical with loads of breaks, fills and tempo changes. The bass is like a panzer tank. Also the rhythm guitars are complete; utterly aggressive and obscure. I'm really proud of all we have tracked so far and created for the new audial hellspawn."

This new trailer features footage from the bass recordings for the new album:

A previously posted trailer from the studio features the drum recordings:

Check out this exclusive clip of Belphegor playing "Totenkult – Exegesis Of Deterioration" recorded live inside their rehearsal bunker. This scorching death/black metal track will be included on the upcoming album.

Belphegor live dates:

May

13 - Veghel, Netherlands - Veghel Deathfest

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Knights Of Metal Festival

June

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

17 - Uttenhofen, Germany - Aaargh Festival

July

7 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival

23 - Brescia, Italy - Colony Open Air

August

16-19 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air