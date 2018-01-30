BELPHEGOR Unveil "Baphomet" Live Video

Shortly before invading the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, where they will perform two crushing live sets, diabolical black death metal commando Belphegor present a live clip for "Baphomet".

The song is the opening track of the band's latest offering, Totenritual, and was recorded during the live ritual at Saving Christmass Festival in Nörrköping, Sweden on December 15th, 2017. Filmed and edited by the band's blood brother from Norway, Mr. Espen Dyngen. FOH: Norwin Palme. Lights: Daniel Scheuch/ Wirklicht.

Belphegor previously released the uncensored version of their music video for “Baphomet”. The video was shot and edited by Polish company Grupa13.

Uncensored:

Censored:

Totenritual was recorded at Stage One Studios, Germany and Studio Mischmaschine, Austria. Over three years have passed since the Conjuring The Dead album was released. The new album was mixed by Jason Suecof, with mastering done by Mark Lewis at Audiohammer Studios, Florida.

The album artwork was created by Greek artist Seth Siro Anton, who also painted the cover artwork for Pestokalypse VI in 2006 and Conjuring The Dead in 2014.

Tracklisting:

“Baphomet"

“The Devil's Son”

“Swinefever - Regent Of Pigs”

“Apophis - Black Dragon”

“Totenkult - Exegesis Of Deterioration”

“Totenbeschwörer” (Instrumental)

“Spell Of Reflection ”

“Embracing A Star”

“Totenritual”

“Apophis - Black Dragon” lyric video:

“Baphomet” lyric video:

“Totenkult - Exegesis Of Deterioration” live:

Belphegor’s complete live itinerary can be found here.