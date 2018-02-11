BELTFED WEAPON, RONNY MUNROE Release “P.O.W.”; 100% Of Download Proceeds Go To Cancer Fight

Beltfed Weapon's Frank Hetzel and Ronny Munroe (Munroe's Thunder, Metal Church, TSO) are not just friends with mutual desire to complete a quest to work together on a song. They have united and joined in the fight against cancer. Hetzel, upon hearing of Munroe's wife and manager J. Von Hughes Munroe's personal battle with stage 3 Mullerian Ovarian Cancer, wanted to help.

"P.O.W" features Ronny Munroe on vocals, Frank Hetzel on rhythm guitar, Dean Sternberg on bass, Daryl Williams on drums and guest solos by Andy Beech and Adon Fanion. "P.O.W." was produced by Beltfed Weapon, mixed and mastered by Aaron Smith / Envisage Audio (Jeff Loomis, Ghost Ship Octavious, Binary Code). Frank Dooley created the artwork.

"P.O.W." the single is available now at CD Baby, Amazon, and iTunes. Russ Knudsen provided the promotional clip below.

"P.O.W. is a song I had written the music for about 5 years ago. I have wanted to work with Ronny Munroe for some time and remember talking about it with him quite a few years ago," said Frank Hetzel. "Having Ronny sing on this song is a huge honor for me as he is one of my favorite vocalists and a good friend as well, so this is a win-win situation for everyone. I felt this song had his style written all over it and after he recorded his vocals I was very impressed. He put a lot of emotion into this song and it shows. I couldn’t be more happy with the results."

"Frank and I have wanted to work on a song for a few years and now we finally have," states Ronny Munroe. "Frank is a great songwriter and friend, and I am stoked to be able to do this. The song is called P.O.W. and it's a straight ahead Thrash metal song that delivers the goods. P.O.W. is written about one's personal hell, whether it be a prisoner of war left to die in a cage like an animal or someone going through a horrible disease and not knowing from one day to the next how they are going to cope, but yet still having and keeping the will to survive," continues Munroe.

"This song 'P.O.W.' is personal to me and the cause is nothing but 100% positive in every way, " said Hetzel. "I'd like to dedicate this to my very good friends who have been battling cancer. All the proceeds of every download will be going to Ronny and J Von!!"

Ronny Munroe said, "I dedicate this song to my baby J and to her endless strength and will to survive cancer. I love you baby!"

(Pictured above - Ronny and J. Von Hughes Munroe)