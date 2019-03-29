BELZEBUBS Launch Music Video For "Cathedrals Of Mourning"

Monochromatic harbingers of hell, Belzebubs, have released a new single from their upcoming Century Media album, Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods, due April 26. Accompanied also by a video edit, “Cathedrals Of Mourning” provides a foretaste of the band’s new progressive meloblack sound, that’d make even the Antichrist himself tremble with anticipation. The track features guest performances by Desibelius (keyboards) and Skvllcraft (backing vocals), who also appear on the video.

“We shot the flick on location in an old monastery, snuggly shrouded by the grim Norwegian mountains. Beautiful place with grand views over the fjords and all. A bit of a pity we’re not exactly welcome back, I guess...” lead guitarist Obesyx vaguely comments.

“Cathedrals Of Mourning” was filmed and produced by Pyjama Films, also responsible for the band’s previous music video, “Blackened Call”, which has hit over a million views on YouTube.

“Cathedrals Of Mourning” is now available on all streaming and download platforms as a digital single. Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods will be released April 26, and will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Mediabook coming with a lush 24 page illustrated booklet

- Ltd. Gatefold LP+CD & LP-Booklet

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Band lineup:

Samaël: Drums

Sløth: Vocals & guitar

Obesyx: Lead guitar

Hubbath: Vocals & bass