BELZEBUBS - New Albums Slated For April 2019 Release:"It's Like Skinny Dipping In A Pool Of Unspeakable Mythic Creations"

The heralds of northern darkness, Belzebubs, have confirmed April 26th, 2019 as the release date for Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods, their long-awaited Century Media studio album. Consisting of nine tracks and a running time of 53 minutes, the upcoming album features a well-matured band that is not afraid to explore hitherto unknown depths.

”We are immensely satisfied with this record”, comments band’s vocalist/guitarist Sløth. ”It’s by far our most versatile work yet. I mean, our trademark death & black metal elements are there, of course—it’s not reggae, for Gaahl’s sake!—but we’ve certainly reached out to new territories here. We’ve always felt a need to focus on our own vision and break genre boundaries, and Pantheon does just that. There are lush synthscapes, orchestral elements, prog stuff, and some Hendrix and Dimebag vibes in the solos… it’s like skinny dipping in a pool of unspeakable mythic creations, bending time and space!”

Recorded at Hellhole Studios during autumn 2018, Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods also features a fierce roster of guest talent, including the likes of Desibelius, ICS Vortex and Skvllcraft and more. The album was mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swanö, who's also responsible for the sound of Dark Funeral's The Secrets Of The Black Arts, Dissection's The Somberlain, and many others.

Swanö checked in during the recording sessions:

Belzebubs comment: "Damn, this is very humbling to hear from the legendary Dan Swanö himself! (And we totally agree). There’s a lot of heart put into this album and we’re happy to see it translates like this. The tracks are coming along nicely, and we can’t wait for you to hear them."

Check back with Belzebubs and follow their production diary via their social media accounts and follow this link to get a 360-degree view from inside the studio here .

"Blackened Call" is available on all streaming and download platforms both as a digital single and a strictly limited 7" vinyl (500 copies worldwide), available at cmdistro.de and BackstageRockShop.com.

BraveWords stumbled upon the cult hit online comic Belzebubs a few weeks prior to the video release thanks to Linsday Schoolcraft from Cradle Of Filth. Author JP Ahonen checked in with the following update:

"I promised you some behind-the-scenes material of how 'Blackened Call' came into being, so let's begin.

P.S. The vinyl leaped straight to third place on the Finnish album charts last week, which is pretty #€%& EPIC! We can't thank you enough for your amazing support! You made this happen!"

Penguin Random House will be releasing the first hardcover edition of the Belzebubs comic in February 2019. Following is the official press release:

Juggling work and family can be… hell. Calvin & Hobbes meets Call of Cthulhu as the sensationally popular heavy metal webcomic Belzebubs comes to print in a grim, goofy, and gorgeous hardcover.

Belzebubs is a “trve kvlt mockumentary” focusing on the everyday challenges of family life: raising kids, running a small business, and making time for worship. Except the kids are named Lilith and Leviathan, the business is a black-metal band, and the worship… isn’t exactly aimed upstairs.

In a few short years, what started out as improvised social-media doodles has now become a wildly successful webcomic with hundreds of thousands of fans. The irresistible cartooning of JP Ahonen (Sing No Evil) combines relatable slice-of-life humor with over-the-top occult antics and references from metal music to Lovecraftian horror, making Belzebubs a devil of a good time.

Pre-order the book at this location. Check out the series from the beginning here.

For updates go to the official Belzebubs Facebook page here.