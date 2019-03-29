BELZEBUBS - New Single "Cathedrals Of Mourning" Streaming

The heralds of northern darkness, Belzebubs, have confirmed April 26th, 2019 as the release date for Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods, their long-awaited Century Media studio album. They have checked in with the following update:

"Who’s ready for some new tunes?! We’ve just wrapped up our second music video, 'Cathedrals Of Mourning', which was filmed on location in an old monastery, snuggly shrouded in the middle of the Norwegian mountains. A beautiful place overlooking the fjords (a bit of a shame we aren’t welcome back), which provided the perfect, majestic scenery for our new single. The track will also be available for streaming and/or as a digital download tomorrow. We’re super psyched to reveal this for you guys, as it gives a little foretaste of our evolved, progressive meloblack sound, and also features guest appearances from the wicked & divine Desibelius (keys) and Skvllcraft (backing vocals)."

Consisting of nine tracks and a running time of 53 minutes, the upcoming Belzebubs album features a well-matured band that is not afraid to explore hitherto unknown depths.

They have posted a second album teaser, available below.

The album tracklist is as follows:

"Cathedrals of Mourning"

"The Faustian Alchemist"

"Blackened Call"

"Acheron"

"Nam Gloria Lucifer"

"The Crowned Daughters"

"Dark Mother"

"The Werewolf Bride"

"Pantheon of the Nightside Gods"

The limited version of the album also contains two bonus tracks; “Nuns In the Purgatory” and “Maleficarum”, the prelude to their “Veil Of The Moon Queen saga.

”We are immensely satisfied with this record”, comments band’s vocalist/guitarist Sløth. ”It’s by far our most versatile work yet. I mean, our trademark death & black metal elements are there, of course—it’s not reggae, for Gaahl’s sake!—but we’ve certainly reached out to new territories here. We’ve always felt a need to focus on our own vision and break genre boundaries, and Pantheon does just that. There are lush synthscapes, orchestral elements, prog stuff, and some Hendrix and Dimebag vibes in the solos… it’s like skinny dipping in a pool of unspeakable mythic creations, bending time and space!”

Recorded at Hellhole Studios during autumn 2018, Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods also features a fierce roster of guest talent, including the likes of Desibelius, ICS Vortex and Skvllcraft and more. The album was mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swanö, who's also responsible for the sound of Dark Funeral's The Secrets Of The Black Arts, Dissection's The Somberlain, and many others.

Swanö checked in during the recording sessions:

Belzebubs comment: "Damn, this is very humbling to hear from the legendary Dan Swanö himself! (And we totally agree). There’s a lot of heart put into this album and we’re happy to see it translates like this. The tracks are coming along nicely, and we can’t wait for you to hear them."

Check back with Belzebubs and follow their production diary via their social media accounts and follow this link to get a 360-degree view from inside the studio here .

"Blackened Call" is available on all streaming and download platforms both as a digital single and a strictly limited 7" vinyl (500 copies worldwide), available at cmdistro.de and BackstageRockShop.com.

BraveWords stumbled upon the cult hit online comic Belzebubs a few weeks prior to the video release thanks to Linsday Schoolcraft from Cradle Of Filth. Author JP Ahonen checked in with the following update:

"I promised you some behind-the-scenes material of how 'Blackened Call' came into being, so let's begin.

P.S. The vinyl leaped straight to third place on the Finnish album charts last week, which is pretty #€%& EPIC! We can't thank you enough for your amazing support! You made this happen!"

For updates go to the official Belzebubs Facebook page here.