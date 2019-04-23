BELZEBUBS – Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods Unboxing Video Streaming

Belzebubs’ Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods album will be released this Friday, April 26th via Century Media. Check out an unboxing video of the vinyl and CD versions of the album.

“Nam Gloria Lucifer” is now available on all streaming and download platforms as a digital single. Pantheon Of The Nightside Gods will be released April 26th, and will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Mediabook coming with a lush 24 page illustrated booklet

- Ltd. Gatefold LP+CD & LP-Booklet

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Band lineup:

Samaël: Drums

Sløth: Vocals & guitar

Obesyx: Lead guitar

Hubbath: Vocals & bass