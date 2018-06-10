BELZEBUBS - Popular Heavy Metal Online Comic To Be Released As Hardcover Book In February 2019; Now Available For Pre-Order

BraveWords stumbled upon the cult hit online comic Belzebubs thanks to Linsday Schoolcraft from Cradle Of Filth. Samples of author JP Ahonen's work are available below.

Penguin Random House will be releasing the first hardcover edition of the comic in February 2019. Following is the official press release:

Juggling work and family can be… hell. Calvin & Hobbes meets Call of Cthulhu as the sensationally popular heavy metal webcomic Belzebubs comes to print in a grim, goofy, and gorgeous hardcover.

Belzebubs is a “trve kvlt mockumentary” focusing on the everyday challenges of family life: raising kids, running a small business, and making time for worship. Except the kids are named Lilith and Leviathan, the business is a black-metal band, and the worship… isn’t exactly aimed upstairs.

In a few short years, what started out as improvised social-media doodles has now become a wildly successful webcomic with hundreds of thousands of fans. The irresistible cartooning of JP Ahonen (Sing No Evil) combines relatable slice-of-life humor with over-the-top occult antics and references from metal music to Lovecraftian horror, making Belzebubs a devil of a good time.

Pre-order the book at this location. Check out the series from the beginning here.

For updates go to the official Belzebubs Facebook page here.